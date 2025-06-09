Sisters take center stage in Fijiana XV World Cup squad

Adi Salaseini and Setaita Railumu

Two sets of sisters will don the white jersey for the Fijiana XV as they gear up for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England later this month, a powerful reminder of the deep-rooted family ties that run through the veins of Fijian rugby.

The Railumu sisters, Adi Salaseini and Setaita, along with the dynamic duo of Keleni Marawa and Karalaini Naisewa headline a squad brimming with both firepower and flair.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham unveiled the 32-strong squad during a farewell dinner in Nadi, describing the group as a balanced blend of seasoned campaigners and exciting new blood.

The two pair of sisters were part of the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s squad (L-R) Setaita Railumu, Keleni Marawa, Karalaini Naisewa and Salaseini Railumu

Veteran member eight Alfreda Fisher Maria has been handed the captain’s armband and will marshal the troops on English soil.

She’ll be supported by a solid spine of experienced internationals who featured at the last World Cup.

This includes Karalaini Naisewa, Vika Matarugu, Bulou Vasuturaga, Keleni Marawa, Asinate Serevi, Rusila Nagasau, Sulita Waisega, Kolora Rosi Lomani, Ema Adivitaloga, and Alowesi Nakoci.

Injecting fresh energy into the side are several uncapped players who’ve shown serious promise on the domestic scene: Carletta Yee, Selai Grace Naliva, Michella’e Brigid Stolz, and Adi Salote Nailolo.

Also boosting the squad are four standout crossovers from the Fijiana 7s setup.

This includes Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Mere Vocevoce, Kelera Yani, and Verenaisi Ditavutu.

The Fijiana 15s are set to jet off to England on Wednesday, with their opening Rugby World Cup clash against Canada locked in for August 23.

