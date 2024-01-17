Sir Tietjens humbled by Walk of Fame induction

Former All Blacks 7s coach Sir Gordon Frederick Tietjens says to be inducted in the Mcdonald’s Fiji Coral Coast Walk of Fame is humbling.

The event, graced with vibrant colours and an air of celebration, paid tribute to Tietjens’ remarkable contributions to the world of rugby sevens.

The 68-year-old coaching maestro expresses his gratitude, describing the induction as a humbling experience that he would cherish forever.

Article continues after advertisement

Tietjens, renowned for his unparalleled expertise in the abbreviated code, reflected on his illustrious career, acknowledging the significance of the recognition.

Speaking with humility and appreciation, Sir Tietjens highlights the special place Fiji holds in his heart.

Despite fierce rivalries during his tenure coaching the All Blacks, he emphasizes his enduring respect for the Fijian players, both on and off the field.

“Over the years, we had a lot of battles, of course, but I always had a Fiji in my team as well. So, obviously, a lot of memories and a lot of great battles in Hong Kong, particularly World Cup, Commonwealth Games, you know, where some great battles over the years and that once you’re never forget.”

The 7s icon commends the unique style with which the Fijians approached the game, highlighting the deep admiration he harbours for their contribution to the world of rugby sevens.

Adding another layer of excitement to the occasion, Sir Tietjens will be part of Coral Coast 7s, set to kick off tomorrow at Lawaqa Park.