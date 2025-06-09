Silktails outclass Eagles in dominant Jersey Flegg display

Source: KaiViti Silktail / Facebook

The Kaiviti Silktails put on a brilliant performance to bag a win in round 24 of the Jersey Flegg Cup defeating Sea Eagles 36-16 this afternoon at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The Silktails wasted no time stamping their authority on the contest, with Seru Kalounivalu crossing in the fourth minute to open the scoring.

Iowani Mainalovo added the extras, setting the tone for what would be a dominant performance from the hosts.

From there, the Fijian outfit maintained control, combining slick set plays with relentless support play that kept the Sea Eagles’ defence under constant pressure.

Their consistency and cohesion across the park proved too much for the visitors, who struggled to contain the Silktails’ attacking flow.

The Sea Eagles, to their credit, showed resilience in defence and flashes of attacking promise, but were unable to match the physicality and execution of the home side.

The Silktails’ superior teamwork and finishing ability ultimately secured them a convincing win.

With just two rounds remaining in the regular season, the Silktails now turn their attention to the Sharks next Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, before rounding off their campaign against the Rabbitohs back at Churchill Park.

