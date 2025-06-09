“Show the lion pride”: Mayanavanua

Suva Grammar U18 team

Flying Fijians and Fijian Drua loose forward Temo Mayanavanua has thrown his support behind Suva Grammar as they head into today’s Deans semifinals.

The 27-year-old, a proud ex-Scholar who once wore the yellow-and-blue in the competition, sent a message to inspire the Under-14 to Under-18 grades.

He says the key is to focus on performance rather than the scoreboard.

“Go out there and put a performance that we can all be proud of — you, your family, and the school can be proud of. Don’t worry about the results, the results will take care of themselves once you put a performance out.”

While he won’t be on the sidelines to cheer them on, Mayanavanua says his support and prayers are with the teams.

He closed his message with a rallying call for the boys to “show the lion pride” when they take the field.

The 2025 Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve semifinals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium, Bidesi and Buckhurst Park tomorrow, with selected matches LIVE on FBC Sports and FBC 2.

Overseas viewers can also watch it LIVE on vitiplus for $59FJD.

