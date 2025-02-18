Short stint for Naikausa in South Korea

Viliame Naikausa (right). [Credit: urayasudrocks/IG]

Former Fiji 7s rep Viliame Naikausa has signed a three-month deal with Hyundai Glovis, a club that plays in the South Korea Super Rugby League, based in Incheon.

Naikausa says this is a milestone for him, as he is always on the lookout for opportunities to enhance his rugby career.

He says he is grateful for local competitions where he was scouted from.

“I’m very grateful for being approached to come and train here, learn new languages,meet some of the well-known players like Samu Kerevi and Israel Folau. I can’t wait for our season to start in Korea. I was approached during the Mataso 7s in Lautoka last year.”



[Source: Supplied]

Naikausa says no matter where he’s in the world he’ll always make himself available to play for his country if the opportunity arises again.

The winger is not sure what’s next for him after the three-month stint but is confident that other opportunities will arise.

He and his team are currently training in Japan before the South Korea Super Rugby League season starts.

