Sharp mental focus for national side

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are set to secure victory in the quarter-finals against England.

Back-rower Lekima Tagitagivalu is confident that the lessons learned from recent games will serve them well.

He emphasizes that their earlier mistakes against Portugal won’t hinder their progress.

Article continues after advertisement

Our national team anticipates that England will emphasize territorial control and exert pressure.

Tagitagivalu asserts that the team is resolute in their approach, determined to play without fear and with an attacking spirit.

The team’s preparations have shifted up a gear, with increased intensity and a sharper mental focus.

Tagitagivalu believes that Fiji has never had a team as well-prepared as this one.