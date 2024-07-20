SGS wins U15 Southern Zone final

[Source: Pitas Picture]

Suva Grammar School emerged victorious with a close 25-22 win against Marist Brothers High School in the Under-15 Southern Zone Final.

The Grammar U15 team is one of only two grades from the school playing in the final for this year’s Southern Zone finals.

Their U16 side lost in the final to Marist Brothers High School, 23-5.

Notably, this year marks the first time that Suva Grammar will not feature in the final of the U17, U18 and U19 categories.

However, their U18 side will play against the Marist Brothers in a playoff match where the winner will qualify for the nationals.

In the U18 final, favorites Nasinu will play MGM at 4.20 PM later this afternoon.