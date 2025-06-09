SGS to meet QVS in U14 Deans final

Suva Grammar School’s Under-14 team

Suva Grammar School’s Under-14 side became the first team to book their place in the Vodafone Deans finals after a hard-fought 10-8 victory over Marist Brothers High School in the semifinals this morning.

The win caps a strong campaign for Grammar, who showed resilience and composure in a closely contested match.

They will now face Queen Victoria School next week, who secured their spot with a 17-13 win over Lelean Memorial School in the second semifinal.

With both teams demonstrating consistent form throughout the tournament, next week’s final promises to be a thrilling showdown for the Under-14 crown.

The competition continues at the HFC Bank Stadium, Buckurst and Bidesi Parks in Laucala Bay.

