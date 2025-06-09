SGS to feature in five grades in Deans semis

Suva Grammar School will be strongly represented at this weekend’s Vodafone Deans Trophy semi-finals, with teams from five different grades, from under-14 to under-18, all booking their places in the final four.

The dominant display across the age groups came after successful quarter-final outings held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and Churchill Park in Lautoka.

It’s a remarkable achievement that reflects the school’s depth of talent and consistent development across all levels.

Under-18 fullback Semi Solovani said the results were no surprise, crediting the hard work and dedication shown by all grades over recent weeks.

“All credit to our coaches and school. It’s also timely because we’re celebrating our 65th Jubilee, and it makes it extra special for all grades to reach the semis.”

He also extended gratitude to the supporters and fans who turned up in large numbers on Saturday to cheer the teams on, promising that Suva Grammar will give their all again in the semi-finals.

The Vodafone Deans Trophy semi-finals will take place at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, with all the action broadcast live on FBC Sports.

