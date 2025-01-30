Sevens World Cup future under review

[Source: RNZ]

World Rugby has denied media reports that the four-yearly Sevens World Cup competition for both the men’s and women’s teams has been axed.

However, a spokesperson for the governing body confirmed that a review is currently underway, but “no decisions have been taken yet”.

The spokesperson says World Rugby continually reviews its competition structures to ensure that they continue to optimise strategic outcomes for unions and the global body in an evolving sports, media, and entertainment landscape.

According to media reports out of Europe and in New Zealand, the World Rugby administrators are cutting costs by dropping the Sevens World Cup.

The Sevens World Cup has been played since 1993 in the men’s competition and since 2009 in women’s.

The Fiji men’s sevens team have been part of the World Cup meets since 1993 and are the current world champions after winning their third title in Cape Town, South Africa in 2022.

Their previous wins were at the 1997 event in Hong Kong and 2005 also at the So Kon Po Stadium.

The Fijians and New Zealand share the most wins, with three titles each.