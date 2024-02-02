Seruvakula back on shortlist

Senirusi Seruvakula [File Photo]

Two-time Flying Fijians understudy coach Senirusi Seruvakula is back on the shortlist for the 15s head coach job.

The Naitasiri man was an understudy to John McKee and Vern Cotter.

FBC Sports received confirmation this morning that Seruvakula who applied for the Flying Fijians coach’s position was not shortlisted and was informed via email at 4pm yesterday that he’s out of the race.

Article continues after advertisement

However, about two hours later Seruvakula received another email stating he’s on the shortlist and to turn up this morning for his interview at 10:30.

The interview panel according to our sources are Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports Rovereto Nayacalevu, FRU Trustees Chair Peter Mazey, FRU Elite Pathway and Performance Manager Bill Gadolo, former head coach and current World Rugby High Performance Pathways and Player Development Manager Simon Raiwalui, and another World Rugby rep.