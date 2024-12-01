Seru grateful for Silktails pathway

Former Queen Victoria School head boy Tomasi Seru

Former Queen Victoria School head boy Tomasi Seru is thankful for the opportunity to develop his rugby career through the Kaiviti Silktails program, which eventually led to his selection by La Rochelle.

Reflecting on his journey, Seru described the experience as incredible, transitioning directly from high school to the Silktails camp, where he honed his skills and gained valuable exposure.

He credits his time playing semi-pro rugby league in Australia for shaping his career and providing him with the platform to reach new heights in the sport.

He says the opportunity he took with the club helped build him up and led him to where he is now.

The former Under-18 captain is currently playing in the Top 14 for La Rochelle.