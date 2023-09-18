Serevi bets on Fiji to make RWC quarter-finals

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

World Rugby sevens legend Waisale Serevi believes the Flying Fijians have proven they have what it takes to compete at the top level.

Serevi was over the moon and lost for words as he comments on the team’s historic 22-15 Rugby World Cup win over Australia this morning.

Planned to only watch the opening clash against Wales, Serevi decided to stay a bit longer in France for the Australia game and was among the more than 47,000 people that witnessed Simon Raiwalui and his men create history at St Etienne.

He says Fiji played to its game plan and according to their strengths, contested the breakdown and did everything right to come away with the much-needed win.

With this type of performance, the legendary sevens maestro believes Fiji has the opportunity to reach the quarter-final and even make the semi-finals.

Serevi believes this is the best Flying Fijians to play at the World Cup.