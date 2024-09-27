Sera Naiqama signs for Force

Four-time Super Rugby Women’s winner and Wallaroos lock Sera Naiqama will feature for the Western Force next season.

The 29-year-old has signed for the Force from the New South Wales Waratahs.

She was part of the Wallaroos’ squad at the last Women’s Rugby World Cup played in 2022, appearing in three out of the side’s four games and is aiming to be part of the side at next year’s event to be hosted by Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

Naiqama has spent the past six Super W seasons with the Waratahs, and, made 26 appearances.

The Wallaroos lock says she’s extremely excited to join the Western Force, as last year they were real dark horses and showed they were building something, so the prospect of going over to Perth was hugely exciting.