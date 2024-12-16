Schmidt’s eyes on Koroibete, Kerevi and Manu

Marika Koroibete and Samu Kerevi

Wallabies head coach, Joe Schmidt will be keeping tabs on Fijians, Marika Koroibete and Samu Kerevi with the new Japanese rugby season starting this weekend.

The action in Japan will provide the Wallabies’ hierarchy with more than passing interest as the countdown to the British & Irish Lions tour begins.

Koroibete was overlooked for Australia’s ‘grand slam’ tour and needs a big campaign with Saitama Wild Knights to put himself back in the frame.

He headlines the list of Australians gearing up for Japan Rugby League One, which kicks off on Saturday.

The 32-year-old, whose Saitama coach is Robbie Deans, the last man to guide the Wallabies into a Lions series, took a while to warm up in his previous campaign.

Schmidt will also be monitoring Samu Kerevi, who was sent off in his latest appearance for Australia against Wales in Cardiff.

The new Japan season will also mark the rugby union debut of former Roosters centre Joseph Manu, a two-time NRL premiership winner, a player the Wallabies coach is keen on getting on board.