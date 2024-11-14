Samoa confirmed for Coral Coast

[Source: Manu Samoa / Instagram]

For the first time in Coral Coast Sevens history, Samoa’s national Sevens team will compete in the tournament.

This debut marks an exciting milestone for the event, where Samoa will line up against heavyweights including reigning champions Fiji, alongside top teams from New Zealand and Australia.

Organizers are thrilled to welcome Samoa to the tournament, anticipating that the experience will be a vital stepping stone as the team prepares for the World Rugby Challenger Series in February.

The McDonalds Coral Coast Sevens will take place at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from January 16-18, offering fans a first look at Samoa’s squad in action on this iconic stage.