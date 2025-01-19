Rugby Star Botia's double life unveiled on national TV

Levani Botia [Source: Irish Examiner]

In a twist that seems straight out of a movie, Emele Veivuke, the wife of Fijian rugby star Levani Botia, discovered that her husband was a rugby player while casually flipping through TV channels.

To her astonishment, she saw Botia, not in his familiar role as a prison officer, but fiercely competing in a rugby match for Fiji’s national team during a Pacific tournament in Samoa.

Levani Botia, affectionately known as the “Demolition Man” for his tough play with La Rochelle and the Fiji national team, had kept his rugby career a closely guarded secret as reported in The Rugby Paper.

“When I started, I always kept my rugby career a secret as I didn’t want anyone to know.”

“My grandfather always told me I had to be careful because playing rugby can bring injuries, so I kept it low profile.”

“Once I met my wife, it was hard to explain I played rugby when I was working as a prison officer, so she didn’t know I was out playing rugby sometimes.”

The secret held until that fateful weekend when Botia, a new addition to the national squad, told his wife he was traveling for work.

However, his real destination was not the western side of Fiji as claimed, but Samoa for the tournament, an alibi that was spectacularly blown when his match was broadcast nationwide.

Caught in action on the television, Botia’s double life was revealed, prompting a surprised message from his wife.

“She then found out on TV and sent me a message and called me saying that I never knew you played rugby.” I finally came clean and explained to her I played rugby.”

Now recognized on and off the field, Botia balances his life as a top-tier athlete and a public figure, no longer under the radar.