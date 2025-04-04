Province launches initiatives

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Tailevu Holdings Limited is set to generate income activities aimed at alleviating financial challenges for the members of the province.

Chair Malakai Naiyaga announced that the organization is focusing on three key properties including the refurbished Ratu Cakobau House, the adjacent Tailevu House, and the River House located near the Rewa Bridge in Nausori.

Naiyaga says the Ratu Cakobau House, initially a project of the Tailevu Women’s Association, has now been handed over to Tailevu Holdings for management.

“This was the first three-storey building constructed in Nausori in 1985 and served as an iconic landmark at that time, thanks to the significant efforts of the Tailevu Women’s Association. Now, 40 years later, we are fortunate that this facelift will enhance the building’s appeal and help the province generate economic activity.”

The refurbishment of Ratu Cakobau House is a $4 million investment and will accommodate the Tailevu Provincial Council as well as various government ministries.

Naiyaga emphasized that this revitalized structure is expected to play a crucial role in boosting economic opportunities for the province, reinforcing Tailevu Holdings’ commitment to fostering sustainable income-generating activities for its members.

