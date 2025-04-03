Must-win or bust for Drua

With the Fijian Drua reaching the halfway point of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, head coach Glen Jackson acknowledges that the stakes are getting higher.

As teams begin to test their squad depth, recent rounds have highlighted the consequences of any lapse in performance, with some sides suffering heavy defeats.

Jackson sees this as a crucial period for his players to step up and solidify their places for the remainder of the campaign.

“There’s plenty at stake. The first five or six weeks were all tight games, but now you’re starting to see big scores. If you’re not on, you get a hiding. We rotated the squad early on to keep everyone fresh, and now it’s time for the players to put their hands up for the last 10 weeks.”

As the Drua prepare for a key home clash against the Crusaders, Jackson is calling on fans to turn out in numbers for what is expected to be a high-intensity encounter.

He anticipates a fast and physical battle, with both teams favoring an attacking style of play.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Crusaders at 3.35pm this Saturday in round 8 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

