Tuwai earns first start as Drua welcome back key players

Rising talent Isoa Tuwai has been handed his first start for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua as they prepare to take on the Crusaders in Suva this weekend.

The young flanker is among the key selections made by Head Coach Glen Jackson, who has also recalled Selestino Ravutaumada, Joe Tamani, and Inia Tabuavou to the starting lineup for this crucial Round 8 encounter.

Tuwai will join Tamani and Elia Canakaivata in the loose forward trio, while co-captain Tevita Ikanivere anchors the front row alongside Haereiti Hetet and Mesake Doge. Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila continue their partnership in the second row.

In the backs, Frank Lomani and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula form the halfback combination, with Loganimasi and Ravutaumada on the wings.

Tabuavou pairs with Iosefo Masi in midfield, while Vuate Karawalevu starts at fullback.

Jackson has opted for a 6–2 bench split, bringing in Zuriel Togiatama, Emosi Tuqiri, Samuela Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Vilive Miramira, and Etonia Waqa as forward cover, while Simi Kuruvoli and Isikeli Rabitu provide backup in the backline.

With back-to-back home wins against the Crusaders in Lautoka, the Drua are eager to continue their dominance on Fijian soil and put on another strong performance in front of their home fans.

The Drua will host the Crusaders at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3.35pm for round 8 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air Live on FBC Sports.

