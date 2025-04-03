FNU launches foundation to bridge education equality gap

The Fiji National University Foundation has been launched with the aims to bridge the education equality gap and offer a brighter future to those who need it most.

FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the foundation is a pathway for children from disadvantaged families who struggle to access tertiary education.

The VC says when joining FNU in 2023 she was deeply moved by the significant student debt burden.

Professor Nabobo-Baba says since then, she has made it her mission to support these students saying that people thrive when they are given an opportunity.

“Today shows and embodied a commitment to include people to be equal, to achieve equity and give opportunity to those that did not get, that they have the brain to be better citizens.”

Former President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is confident that the foundation will have a greater impact in shaping the future of our country.

“This initiative I strongly believe shall be an instrumental contribution to the holistic development and education of our people now and well into the future.”

Both the Vice-Chancellor and the former President believe that when these students are given an opportunity, they will dream, build, and succeed. It’s not just about giving more but about building a better Fiji by offering chances.

