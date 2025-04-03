Partnership to strengthen food security

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu (left), ACIAR Chief Executive Officer Professor Wendy Umberger. [Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

Fiji’s agricultural sector continues to receive strong backing from the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research.

The Centre has reinforced its commitment to food security, sustainable farming and economic growth.

ACIAR Chief Executive Officer Professor Wendy Umberger recently met with Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu to strengthen this long-standing partnership.

Rayalu acknowledged ACIAR’s continued support and the importance of knowledge sharing, staff training and expertise exchange.

He described the partnership as vital for Fiji’s agricultural development and national progress.

Professor Umberger stated that ACIAR aims to align its support with Fiji’s priorities, particularly in food security and sustainable resource management.

She said the organization was committed to assisting smallholder farmers and fisherfolk while complementing the ministry’s existing programs.

Discussions also covered key agricultural projects, including land use planning, animal health, soil management and plant protection initiatives.

These efforts are expected to improve productivity and resilience among local farmers.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways Dr Andrew Tukana and ACIAR Pacific Regional Manager Mai Algacan outlined progress in these areas and also reinforced the impact of joint research.

Rayalu stated that partnerships like this equip farmers with the right skills and tools to overcome challenges.

He also expressed confidence that ongoing cooperation with ACIAR would lead to long-term benefits for Fiji’s agricultural sector.

