Hekari United and Ifira Black Bird end with pulsating draw

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

A tightly contested match between the two opening-game winners of Group B kicked off today’s action at National Stadium in Honiara.

With both teams securing 3-0 victories in their opening matches, this fixture was set to play a crucial role in shaping the final standings of Group B and their paths to the knockout stages.

Ifira Black Bird FC made three changes to the starting XI that dispatched Tupapa Maraerenga FC, with Antonie Taiwia replacing Benoit Beaujeon in goal, Joshua Tokio and Terry Thomas starting, and Ruben Frank dropping to the bench, as Jean Yelou’s side adopted a 4-4-2 formation.

Jerry Allen, meanwhile, made just the one change to Hekari’s starting lineup, with Pala Paul dropping to the bench and replaced by Kule Leslie, seeing the Papua New Guinea champions lining up in a 4-3-3.

The 2010 champions began the game strongest but struggled to convert their early dominance into a breakthrough. Kolu Kepo came the closest in the 12th minute, cannoning a close-range header off the Ifira Black Bird upright.

Ifira Black Bird grew into the game and came agonisingly close themselves in the 41st minute, thinking the ball had been bundled into the net, only for Hekari captain and goalkeeper Dave Tomare to smother the close-range danger on the goal line. Minutes later he received a clip for his bravery after diving at the feet of a rapidly advancing Godine Tenene, who received a yellow card for his troubles.

Hekari made just the one change at half time, as Kule Leslie made way for Pala Paul up front.

They were compelled to make a second change early in the second half, Rex Naime forced off with injury, replaced by Nathaniel Eddie. But just before Eddie took to the pitch, Kule Kepo thought he’d found the breakthrough with his half volley skimming the outside of the net, as he tried to take advantage of a miscued clearance from Ifira Black Bird.

The game started to open up after the hour mark, with Solomon Rani spotting Antonue Taiwia off his line and attempting a speculative effort to chip the Ifira goalkeeper.

But it was Ifira Black Bird who took the lead through Jordy Tasip in the 67th minute. The forward beat Hekari’s offside trap to rifle home from the inside right of the penalty area and wheeled away to jubilant celebrations.

Hekari had opportunities to level the score. Second half substitute Eddie looked to immediately hit back for Hekari, but Taiwia was quick to react and dive to deny the Papua New Guinea champions. Minutes later they were granted a freekick on the edge of the penalty area, but Kerry Fred couldn’t get his effort to dip and test Taiwia.

But their persistence paid off, and in the 81st minute Erick Joe’s glancing header was enough to convert Lucas Santos’s curling corner and level the score for the Papua New Guinea side.

Galvanised by the late equaliser, the team in red almost secured an equaliser, coming close to forcing an own goal just minutes later.

Late substitute AJ Zacharie thought he’d found a late winner for Ifira with his first touch of the game a lashed volley that Tomare was level to, but ultimately Ifira and Hekari had to settle for a point apiece, setting up an intriguing final day of Group B games.

