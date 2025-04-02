Bhawani Dayal out for exposure

Triple N Zone Athletes preparing themselves

Exposure is what Bhawani Dayal Arya College will be out for next week when they compete in the Triple N Zone Athletics competition.

Athletics coach Jone Rokotuisuva says a majority of their athletes will be competing for the first time this year and winning is not their biggest focus.

He says they have a three-year plan in place and gaining exposure is their target this year.

Article continues after advertisement

More than 70 athletes will be representing the Nakasi-based school, and he is calling out to parents and old scholars to come out in numbers and support their students.

“We are telling the athletes to do their best, whatever the result is we will accept. But it’s all about them coming for exposure as well. But we are also working on a three-year plan, so hopefully we’ll be able to accomplish that over the next three years, so this is just a stepping stone to that.”

Preparations have been coming along well for Bhawani Dayal Arya College, with daily training sessions starting a 2 pm over the past few weeks.

The Triple N Zone will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from next week Thursday to Friday and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.