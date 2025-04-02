Welagi replaces Matana

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Men’s team will be without Jeremaia Matana at the Singapore 7s this weekend.

Matana was injured in Hong Kong last week and didn’t complete the tournament.

The former Fiji 7s captain will be replaced by Tira Welagi.

Article continues after advertisement

Welagi will join the side in Singapore tomorrow after FBC Sports spotted him checking in for his flight at Nadi International Airport this afternoon.

The national team faces New Zealand and USA in the pool this weekend.

This week’s Singapore 7s will feature a modified format, with 12 teams divided into four pools of three.

Each pool winner will advance directly to the semifinals.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.