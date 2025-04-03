Flying Fijians to host Scotland in July

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians are set to take on Scotland in a Test match on July 12 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

This will mark the 13th clash between the two rugby nations, with their first meeting dating back to September 25, 1982.

Coach Mick Byrne says they are continuously monitoring and discussing selection as they approach the Test dates and it will be great to play Scotland on home ground with a strong squad.

Article continues after advertisement

This upcoming match will be a crucial part of Fiji’s ongoing preparation as they look to compete at the highest level in 2025.

Fiji has won only two of their previous 12 encounters, with their last match played last year.

In a statement, the Fiji Rugby Union said the match on July 12 promises to be another exciting chapter in this historic rugby rivalry.

Fans are also encouraged to come out in full support of the Flying Fijians as they aim to turn the tide against Scotland on home soil.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.