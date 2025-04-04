Crusaders determined to create history in Suva

The Crusaders are gearing up for a fierce battle against the Fijian Drua in Suva, knowing they have yet to secure a win on Fijian soil.

With both teams coming off losses, tomorrow’s clash promises to be a high-stakes encounter filled with intensity, passion, and physicality.

Crusaders captain Codie Taylor is thrilled to be back in Fiji but is fully aware of the challenge that awaits.

“It’s lovely to be back in Suva. What can we expect from Drua? A physical battle. I think both teams are coming off tough losses and Drua have had a bye, so I’m sure they’ll be ready to get back out there and put some pride back in their jersey, but we are as well, so it’s going to be a tough match, exciting one, but I’m looking forward to it.”



Crusaders captain Codie Taylor.

Fijian-born Crusaders winger Sevu Reece acknowledged the difficulty of playing in Fiji but believes this is the perfect opportunity for the Crusaders to rewrite history.



Sevu Reece.

Reece, who is chasing a Super Rugby try-scoring record, hopes to achieve the milestone in front of his family and home crowd.

Adding to the occasion, the Crusaders will don a special Fiji Airways-inspired jersey, a tribute that prop George Bower is particularly proud of.



George Bower.

Despite the excitement, the Crusaders know the Drua pose a major threat, especially at home.

The Crusaders are also calling on their Fijian supporters to show up and make their presence felt in Suva.

With both teams desperate for a crucial win, fans can expect a pulsating 80 minutes of rugby where history could be made.

