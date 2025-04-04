Fiji challenges 32 percent US tariff

[File Photo]

The government is holding talks with US officials to address concerns over the 32 percent tariff that now applies to Fijian exports.

In a statement, the government questioned how the US calculated the 63 percent ‘Tariff Charged to the US including Currency Manipulation and Trade Barriers.’

Set to take effect in two phases starting with a 10 percent baseline tariff tomorrow and higher reciprocal tariffs, including those on Fijian goods on April 9, the new restrictions could severely impact Fiji’s key export industries.

Article continues after advertisement

Products such as mineral water, kava, fish, sugar confectionery and wood artifacts form a major part of Fiji’s trade with the US, while Fiji imports vital goods like medical equipment, aircraft parts and machinery from the US.

With an average import duty of less than two percent on US goods, the government argues that the new tariffs disproportionately affect exporters, especially resource owners, rural communities and smallholder farmers.

The government stated that Fijian exports do not compete with US industries but instead complement them, providing American consumers with high-quality, sustainably sourced products.

The government is now exploring diplomatic and trade solutions to mitigate the impact.

The statement also reiterated that removing these tariffs would preserve mutual economic benefits while maintaining market access for Fijian goods.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.