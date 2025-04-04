Qualifiers open to all athletes

[File Photo]

Regardless of whatever zone any athlete falls in, they are eligible to compete in any of the two qualifying competitions for the upcoming Fiji Finals.

This was confirmed by Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association acting secretary Biu Colati.

He says athletes can also compete at both of the competitions and not just one.

These two competitions are the Western and Central Qualifiers.

He also spoke of plans to have four qualifying competitions, to give athletes enough preparation time ahead of the Fiji Finals.

He adds that they also plan to open the competition to primary school students and even athletes who are no longer in school, to increase the intensity of the competition.

The Western Qualifiers will be held in Lautoka next weekend, while the Central Qualifiers will be held in Suva during the Easter weekend.

The Fiji Finals competition will be held from the 24th to the 25th of this month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can catch all the action Live on FBC TV.

