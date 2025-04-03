Bye week was a time to reflect: Jackson

Fijian Drua Head Coach Glen Jackson

After a much-needed break, Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson is focused on getting his team back on track for their upcoming clash against the Crusaders.

Reflecting on the recent challenges, he emphasized the importance of bouncing back and quickly refocusing on their game plan.

The team had time to reflect and recharge during the bye week, but Jackson acknowledges that it made the recovery process harder.

“Certainly, soul searching was done individually. We came back on Saturday and had a hard session to get over the loss. With the Crusaders, we know the contact area will be key, and we’re making sure we’re moving on quickly.”

With the high stakes of the upcoming match against the Crusaders, he knows the battle for control at the contact area will be crucial for their success.

The Drua will host the Crusaders at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3.35pm, and it will be aired Live on FBC Sports.

