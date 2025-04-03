PM calls for renewed commitment

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Tailevu is setting its sights on economic expansion as it marks the refurbishment of Ratu Cakobau House.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while opening the newly upgraded facility in Nausori urged the people of Tailevu to strengthen unity and embrace a collective vision for progress.

He said the renovation was more than just a facelift; it symbolizes a shift in how the province positions itself in the business sector.

Rabuka also explained that $4 million upgrade, completed on schedule, reflects careful planning and efficient execution.

The building, he adds standing for over 40 years now serves as a testament to resilience and forward-thinking development.

The PM also pointed out that this project lays the groundwork for Tailevu to pursue larger economic ventures.

Rabuka also reassured that the government remains committed to supporting all 14 provinces in driving sustainable growth.

