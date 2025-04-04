Chaudhry and Narube unite for stronger election bid

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry shaking hands with Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube [Source: Unity Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Labour Party and Unity Fiji have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together in the upcoming local government elections.

This is set for October.

This partnership is aimed at enhancing their chances by combining resources and selecting the best candidates for the elections.

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry expressed confidence that the cooperation would improve their chances of success.

He pointed out the importance of restoring accountability and democracy in local governance.

He also welcomed the government’s decision to follow through on its election promise to hold municipal elections.

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube supported the partnership, noting that joining forces was a logical step for both parties.

He explained that the MOU would facilitate a joint campaign, candidate selection and seat-sharing to maximize their chances in the elections.

The agreement outlines several areas of cooperation including a unified campaign strategy, joint media statements and the possibility for other political parties to join the alliance.

Both leaders underlined their commitment to working together for the betterment of cities and towns.

