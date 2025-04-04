Training boosts Kadavu’s maritime security

[Source: Supplied]

Over 210 boat operators in Kadavu have completed training for their boat master licence.

This training aims to improve maritime safety and compliance.

The training, supported by the United Kingdom government, the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) and the UN Development Program (UNDP).

According to the statement, this is also part of the Solesolevaki ni Veitaqomaki model which underlines community-driven maritime security.

The program empowers local communities especially the Vanua to monitor and report suspicious activities at sea.

It also strengthens ties between Crime Prevention Committees and Turaga ni Koro, enabling them to take action and collaborate with relevant agencies.

MSAF CEO Joeli Cawaki outlined the importance of the training, stating that the livelihoods of many depend on the sea.

Cawaki explains that this makes it essential to ensure boat operators are equipped with the skills to navigate safely, respond to emergencies and follow maritime regulations.

He also pointed out the role of youth in becoming responsible seafarers.

Participants from districts such as Nabukelevu, Ravitaki and Ono were taught boat licensing, vessel registration, and emergency response procedures.

Upon completion, participants received boat master licences and certificates.

