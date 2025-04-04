Church calls for actions on social issues

[Source: Archdiocese of Suva / Facebook ]

The Catholic Church believes religion can help reduce serious social problems like domestic violence, mental health issues, drug and alcohol abuse and teenage pregnancy.

Marist Missionary Sister Teresia Tinanisolo shares that their mission is not just to preach, but to create real change in people’s lives.

She states that it is important to teach values such as self-worth, responsibility, and emotional strength to help people make better choices.

Sister Tinanisolo adds that solving these issues takes more than just prayer, it also needs community outreach, education and support from different groups.

“To try to assist them, because these people have no work and no money, and maybe not very little education. So some of them, eventually, we help them to further their education, hopefully.”

Head of the Catholic Church in Fiji Archbishop Peter Loy Chong agrees and says religious leaders can work with others in the community to create long-term solutions.

“Culture of silence, domestic violence and so on, early pregnancy are all part of it. There are ugly issues, but they need to be faced, based on today.”

The Archbishop believes the Church can help bring people together and gather resources to make a real difference.

