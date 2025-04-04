Work resumes on FHL Tower

Fijian Holdings Limited Tower [File Photo]

Rectification work on Fijian Holdings Limited Tower has resumed.

According to Fijian Holdings Limited, this is following the arrival of the replacement materials sourced internationally and the compliance to all regulatory clearances.

In a statement, FHL says the stop work order which was previously issued has been lifted with confirmation from the Ministry responsible, that the site is now compliant with the Occupational Health and Safety regulations and applicable code of practice.

Article continues after advertisement

It says all recommended measures have been integrated into current work practices to ensure a safe working environment.

In addition, Energy Fiji Limited has granted clearance for the site’s electrical installations, confirming compliance with applicable utility interface protocol and load distribution requirements.

It says temporary power has been successfully restored allowing work to proceed.

It says efforts are now focused on completion.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.