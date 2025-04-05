Mitchell leads Rabbitohs to victory

Source : Rabbitohs

The season premiere of Trellevision will be hard to top after the Souths star made his triumphant return from injury as the Bunnies produced the bravest performance of the season to beat the Roosters thanks a to a stunning play from their magic man.

The Rabbitohs are in a world of hurt going forward with three hamstring injuries to key players, but that’s a problem for another day after Mitchell took control late to lead his side to a famous 20-14 victory.

Playing his first club game at centre since the 2019 Grand Final, Mitchell threw flick passes, offloaded between his legs and almost scored a try but dropped it over the line, and that was all before the half-time siren sounded.

Article continues after advertisement

He was forced to switch to five-eighth in the second half with both of South Sydney’s starting halves off the field, and while his booming left boot sent two kicks sailing out on the full, his silky smooth hands didn’t let him down.

With the scores locked at 14-all with 10 minutes to go, Mitchell took the ball to the line and then fired a triple cut-out pass which scraped Dom Young’s outstretched fingers and landed in Isaiah Tass’ lap to score the crucial try.

Mitchell then nailed the sideline conversion and had Accor Stadium rocking, with the exhausted Bunnies somehow mustering the strength to hold out their rivals who will be wishing they never let their star leave.

DODD MAN OUT

Lewis Dodd has had to bide his time in reserve grade, but the English recruit will finally get his chance in Perth next week after both Jamie Humphreys and Cody Walker limped off with hamstring injuries on a horror night for South Sydney.

Humphreys limped off with a hamstring just minutes into the contest, while Walker didn’t return in the second half due to hamstring tightness, with winger Mikaele Ravalawa limping off with 30 minutes remaining forcing the ultimate reshuffle with just one man on the bench.

Humphreys has been terrific to start the season but is set for a stint on the sidelines after injuring his left hamstring, with Dodd to get his shot to prove to club bosses that they were right for bringing him to the NRL.

Jayden Sullivan will join him in the halves next week, with master coach Wayne Bennett now having to work out the rest of his squad for the long trip to Perth.

SIXES AND SEVENS

The Roosters are now 1-4 and are losing sight of the top eight after they failed to ice what should have been a straightforward second half.

Halves Chad Townsend and Sandon Smith have come under fire at different stages this season, with both men kicking balls out on the full and failing to come up with the killer blow when the Rabbitohs were there to be beaten.

Skipper James Tedesco tried his guts out with 220 metres and 12 tackle busts, but he needs way more support from his halves.

There could be more problems for the Roosters who have Nat Butcher, Lindsay Collins and Connor Watson on report.

BILLY THE KID

He’s battled through a hellish run of injuries over the years, but Billy Smith showed why the Roosters have stood by him after he scored in his first NRL game since the 2023 finals series.

The talented centre made his debut in 2019 but has played just 28 games since then, with Smith limited to just two NSW Cup appearances last year.

But an injury to Mark Nawaqanitawase opened the door for him to make his long-awaited return, with Smith capping his emotional comeback with a slashing second-half try to put the Roosters in front.

It was his second break of the night after his bust down the left edge led to a very soft try to Sandon Smith from the ensuing play.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.