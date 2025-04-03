FRCS increases effort to combat smuggling via yachts

[ Source: The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is ramping up efforts to combat smuggling and undeclared goods entering the country via yachts.

Chief Executive Udit Singh says they are working closely with marinas to implement specific policies for incoming yacht inspections.

“We are working very closely with all of the marinas, also the Port of Denarau with the Yacht Owners Association and the marina staff, the marina association, in terms of putting together specific policies in place to have a framework around yachts coming in, the search of those yachts, and the framework around the search of those yachts.”

Singh says FRCS is planning to establish a governance group to further enhance the framework for shipping activities.

“We are also about to put together a governance group with all of the marinas in Fiji around some of the key frameworks of shipping coming into the country and going out.”

There are some very specific guidelines around search of yachts, and these are guided by intelligence from overseas, including some of the ports that these yachts have visited, et cetera. So it’s intelligence and targeting-based.

Singh also highlighted the importance of intelligence-sharing with international partners to ensure the thorough inspection of yachts and prevent illegal activities at Fiji’s borders.

