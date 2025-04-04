Trump's team advising against call with Putin

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump’s inner circle is advising him against a call with Vladimir Putin until the Russian president commits to a full ceasefire with Ukraine, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing administration officials.

The report added that the official cautioned that Trump could decide he wants to talk to Putin suddenly.

Trump told NBC News on Sunday he planned to talk to Putin this week.

