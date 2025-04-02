EFL explores new sites for hydro dam

Energy Fiji Limited is exploring alternative locations for a hydro dam in Namosi.

This is following opposition from Navunikabi villagers to the proposed project.

EFL Chair Rokoseru Nabalarua acknowledges the concerns raised but says not all landowners are against the development.

Article continues after advertisement

Nabalarua states that EFL remains committed to the development of a new hydro dam although it is facing opposition from resource owners.

“Our landowning unit here they deal with them directly and I guess they know they exhausted whatever we need to do. Its ok, I mean that their rights, we are not stopping anybody from doing what they need to do. We deal with them appropriately and working with all the regulators and the government to make sure we resolve it because in the bigger picture, not only the country is benefitting, they are benefitting directly.”

Nabalarua also stated that villagers’ had rights to voice their opinions but reiterated the company’s commitment to pursuing hydro projects that will benefit the wider community.

Energy Fiji Limited made numerous consultations to villagers of Navunikabi regarding a proposed hydro dam project which is not agreed to by the landowners as they claim it can flood their village.

The villagers visited the government and the Opposition Office last week to confirm their opposition to the proposed project.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.