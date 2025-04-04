Training boosts child protection efforts

[Photo: Supplied]

Sixteen police officers have completed the second specialist child interviewer course.

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection and the Fiji Police Force have acknowledged the New Zealand government and Police for delivering the training.

This initiative aims to improve the protection of children in Fiji by enhancing law enforcement’s ability to address child violence and neglect.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran spoke about the urgency of specialized training, given that five out of every six children in Fiji have experienced violence.

She states that such training is critical for combating these issues.

The course is a key component in the ongoing implementation of the Child Justice Act and the Child Care and Protection Act, both of which seek to uphold children’s rights and strengthen protective measures.

The Ministry, in partnership with other government bodies, continues to work towards ensuring these laws are effectively applied.

The trained officers are now proficient in the PEACE Investigative Interviewing model and the NICHD child interview protocol, both of which ensure that child interviews are conducted with sensitivity and legal integrity, supporting the credibility of evidence in court.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu acknowledged the support from New Zealand, noting that the training has enhanced Fiji’s capacity to conduct specialized child interviews and protect vulnerable children.

The Ministry and Fiji Police Force remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of Fijian children with a focus on holding perpetrators of child violence accountable.

