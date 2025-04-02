Drua eye redemption in Suva

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Fijian Drua are determined to turn things around after their heavy defeat in Perth, with a crucial showdown against the Crusaders set for this weekend in Suva.

Head coach Glen Jackson admits the team was disappointed, but the bye week has allowed them to reset and refocus.

Despite the setback, spirits are now high as the squad prepares to defend their home turf.

Article continues after advertisement

“The morale has definitely improved. It was tough after a loss like that, especially when we had been playing well. But now, the energy is high, and the boys are excited to be back in Suva.”

With home advantage on their side, the Drua know they must deliver a big performance to get back on track.

The Crusaders, also coming off a tough loss, will be just as hungry for redemption, setting the stage for an intense battle in the capital.

The Drua will host the Crusaders at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3.35pm, and it will be aired Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.