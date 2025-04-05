Drua calls out to fans for support

File photo

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is calling on their fans to rally behind the team, as they play one of the most important match of the season.

Co-captain Frank Lomani is aware that they failed their fans in their last match, but is urging that they keep their faith in the team.

Currently sitting at 10th place in the points table, Lomani says the players do not need to be reminded of how important this game is.

The Drua defeated the Crusaders at Churchill Park in Lautoka last year, and will be looking to slay the tournament giants once again this afternoon.

“The boys are asking the fans to come out and support us tomorrow against the Crusaders, it’s going to be really exciting. So get your tickets now if you don’t want to be disappointed, so yes.”

Lomani is aware that the Crusaders will be going all out this afternoon, and he is adamant they are ready to counter the defending champions.

The Drua will host the Crusaders at 3.35pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can catch all the action LIVE on FBC Sports.

