QVS out to restore lost glory

[File Photo]

Queen Victoria School will be looking to restore their status as champions when the Tailevu Zone Athletics competition starts next week at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Principal Matia Loga says it has been a while now since QVS won the boy’s division and they hope they can stamp their mark as champions once more.

QVS finished in second place last year with 19 gold, 15 silver, and 11 bronze, and will be looking to take it up a notch this time around.

Article continues after advertisement

Preparations have been coming along well says Principal Loga, and he is calling out to parents and old scholars to come out in numbers and support their athletes.

“That’s the target, and it has been every year, we’ve prepared the students as much as we can for that particular target. Generally, we’ll be targeting all the events, to do well in all of them. But we are focusing also on the sprints, a few long distance events and together with some of the field events, mostly for the throws.”

He adds that they are aware of the tough competition, especially from their neighbors RKS, who will be out to defend their title in the boy’s division.

The Tailevu Zone will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and will be shown Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.