Drua eye home surge as season pressure mounts

With just one win this season, the Fijian Drua know the pressure is mounting as they prepare to face the Crusaders in Suva.

While expectations from fans are high, head coach Glen Jackson is ensuring his team remains focused rather than burdened by the weight of past games’ results.

With five home games remaining, the Drua see this stretch as their opportunity to revive their campaign and prove their potential.

“No matter where you play in this competition, there’s always pressure, especially for the Drua, My job is to make sure I’m not adding any visible pressure on the players. The season is running out, so we have to make sure we’re picking up points. We’ve got a great run of home games, and we need to start well this weekend.”

Mental resilience has been a key focus for the squad, especially with a young group hungry to perform in front of their home crowd.

Jackson believes the team’s early performances showed their quality, even if the results didn’t always go their way.

As they take on the Crusaders, the Drua will look to channel the energy of their home crowd and turn the pressure into motivation for a much-needed victory.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Crusaders at 3.35pm this Saturday in round 8 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

