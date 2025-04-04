Youth push for high seas protection

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Young Fijians are calling for the country to ratify the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement.

They believe that it will help address global inequalities and give Pacific countries a stronger voice in decision-making.

Bua Urban Youth Network Coordinator Alisi Rabukawaqa reiterated this while presenting a submission to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense.

Article continues after advertisement

She pointed out that there is currently no comprehensive legal system to regulate activities in international waters.

Rabukawaqa stated that ratifying the agreement would support marine conservation and the sustainable use of ocean resources.

She also explained the importance of the ocean to Fiji’s food security, fishing industry, livelihoods, and cultural traditions.

By joining the agreement, Fiji can strengthen its role in global discussions and help protect marine biodiversity for future generations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.