Cati calls for urgent action in HIV Fight

Battling HIV for over 20 years, Jokapeci Tuberi Cati believes the virus should be viewed as a social issue rather than just a health problem.

The Founder of the Fiji Network for People Living with HIV says urgency is needed to address the growing number of cases being recorded in the country.

She adds that the more than 1,000 recently reported cases should serve as a wake-up call for stricter action in the fight against the virus.

“I think it has worked in other places, free needle distribution, because one of the major rise in HIV cases is through needle sharing. This is something that fascinates a lot of young people, so we really need to redirect them. We should start distributing clean needles to hot spots areas where they need clean needles to help address the needle sharing issues.”

The mother of two adds that with the age of patients now getting lower, parents need to play their part at home.

“A lot of people are getting infected on a weekly basis, so we must take things more seriously as never before, As long as they understand our infected age group has become younger and younger, and, you know, the nine years old. Through the assessment of the Ministry of Health. I don’t mind talking about HIV education and sex education with my children at a very young age.”

She is calling for greater understanding from families and communities when their loved ones test positive.

Cati calls on people to get tested to know their status.

She also urges communities to help remove the stigma surrounding those living with HIV.

