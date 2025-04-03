New US tariff to impact local businesses

The government warns that 32% tariff imposed on Fiji could severely impact local businesses, especially in agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica stresses that if the tariff remains in place, it could result in higher operational costs for businesses, reduced export volumes, and potential job losses

This comes as Fiji and other Pacific countries now face higher export charges to the US under newly introduced reciprocal tariffs.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica says the new policy poses a risk to key industries such as kava, mahogany, and Fiji Water.

“We send a lot of produce for the diaspora as well, which is quite good in terms of our manufacturing and all the farmers here. So, it is a concern that the tariffs are quite high. But like I said, we need to work through it.”

Kamikamica highlights Fiji’s trade surplus with the U.S., exporting more than it imports, making it important to understand the rationale behind this tariff for maintaining strong trade relations.

“So I’d be lying to say that it’s not a concern. But at the same time, I think we need to, rather than panic and make up all sorts of theories, allow government to do what governments do, which is sit down, talk to our partners.”

To address the issue, the government will meet with the US ambassador to Fiji to negotiate for a reduction.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.