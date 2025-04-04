Vanuatu Coach talks about lifelong benefits of sports

Vanuatu’s National Head Tennis Coach, Cyril Jacobe, believes that playing sports offers many lifelong benefits that people may not immediately recognize.

His team is currently competing in the 34th Pacific Oceania Junior Championships in Lautoka.

For the Vanuatu coach it’s not all about competition and rivalry; it’s about the side advantages one gets experience in their sporting careers.

Jacobe says a major benefit for engaging in sports is the potential for lifelong friendships.

“So many opportunities that players don’t see and parents probably don’t see. First of all, they’re going to benefit from lifelong friendship. Those kids don’t see it yet, but all my best friends are all tennis coaches or all tennis players.”

He adds that sports bring people together and contribute to overall personal development, promoting positive choices and helping individuals avoid harmful situations, such as drug use.

The tournament began on Wednesday and will conclude on April 11th.

