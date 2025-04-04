Ratu Naiqama strengthens Vuda, Namoli ties

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu reinforced traditional ties during visits to Vuda and Namoli while touring presidential properties in Taunovo and Tavakubu.

At Viseisei, Vuda, the Tui Cakau met Na Momo Levu na Tui Vuda Ratu Eparama Kitione Tavaiqia expressing gratitude for the welcome.

He reflected on his deep connection to Vuda, where he once worked and learned from his late uncle, former President Ratu Iloilovatu Uluivuda.

The Tui Vuda acknowledged the visit as a mark of respect with traditional heralds recognizing the moment as significant for the Vanua o Vuda.

Later, in Namoli, Lautoka, President Ratu Naiqama met with Taukei Vidilo Ratu Wiliame Bouwalu.

He reminisced about his time in Lautoka as a young Estate Officer, playing rugby for Namoli and Lautoka teams.

He credited those early years with shaping his leadership values.

The iTaukei Vidilo and Namoli community welcomed his return, acknowledging his ties to the Vanua o Vidilo.

