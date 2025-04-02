Naisewa to lead Drua Women in semifinal

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The 23-member Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s squad has been named for the Super Rugby Women’s semi-final against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane this Sunday.

A key change sees Karalaini Naisewa take over the captaincy from Vika Matarugu, who is out for the rest of the season due to injury.

The team will also be without regular loosehead prop Salanieta Nabuli this week.

Bitila Tawake, who has played in this position before, will start in the front row.

The starting lineup includes Tawake at loosehead, Anasimeci Korovata at tighthead, and Keleni Marawa at hooker.

In the second row, Mereoni Nakesa returns to partner Asinate Serevi.

Alfreda Fisher will be at blindside flanker, with Salaseini Railumu at openside.

Naisewa will start as the number 8 loose forward.

The backline sees Kolora Lomani at halfback and Salanieta Kinita returning at flyhalf. Alowesi Nakoci starts on the left wing, and Repeka Tove on the right.

Ema Adivitaloga replaces the injured Josivini Naihamu at inside centre, with Vice-Captain Vitalina Naikore at outside centre. Luisa Tisolo will play fullback.

The replacements include Isabella Koi as backup hooker, Loraini Senivutu at loosehead, and Tiana Robanakadavu covering tighthead prop.

Nunia Daunimoala will cover for the locks, and Rusila Nagasau will back up the loose forwards. Setaita Railumu covers halfback, Merewairita Neivosa covers the inside halves, and Evivi Senikarivi is the backline utility.

